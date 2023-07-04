Mobilization will take place in the Chamber, on Tuesday (4.Jul), at 5 pm; mayors of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte participate

The mayors of different cities in the country come to Brasília on Tuesday (4.July.2023) to mobilize deputies for more changes in the text of the tax reform, whose rapporteur is Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). The act is organized by the FNP (National Front of Mayors) and will be held in the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, at 5 pm (Brasília time).

Municipal Chief Executives want to discuss an alternative so that they do not lose autonomy in collection, since the text proposes the incorporation of ISS and ICMS into a single tax, the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services). Among the confirmed presences are the mayors of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), from Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and from Belo Horizonte, fuad noman (PSD). Also participating is the mayor of Aracaju (SE) and president of the FNP, Edvaldo Nogueira (PDT).

It is not just municipalities that will be in Brasilia this week pressing for changes in tax reform. Governors of the South and Southeast will also discuss claims with deputies on Tuesday (4.July). There are different divergences in relation to the project, which may not be approved this week.

Despite resistance, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to approve the reform by Friday (July 7). To that end, he brought the leaders’ meeting forward and negotiated for all other Chamber activities to be suspended and the focus to remain on the House’s economic guidelines. In addition to the reform, there is discussion of the bill that changes the casting vote of CARF (Council for the Administration of Tax Resources) and the fiscal framework, which was returned modified from the Senate.