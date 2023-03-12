The mayor of Taggia Mario Conio intervened tonight asking citizens not to stock up on water tanks and cisterns.

“I strongly urge you to take the from the tanks installed in the municipal area to take the minimum quantity necessary from the tanks installed in the municipal area”.

«The barrels are constantly replenished by Rivieraacqua employees, who are doing everything possible and I thank them for their very important contribution. But they are working on both Taggia and Sanremo and humanly they can’t do more. Inevitably there will be times when the tanks will be empty waiting to be filled. I therefore ask everyone to be responsible and to withdraw the bare minimum without exaggerating. This is the only way for everyone to take advantage of the resource».