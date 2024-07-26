Washington.- The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, attributed the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García, alleged founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, to the efforts of the Homeland Security Investigations Office (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The Sinaloa Cartel pioneered the manufacture of fentanyl and has trafficked it into our country for years, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastating countless communities,” Secretary Mayorkas said after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the two arrests today.

“I commend the dedicated and courageous agents and officers of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) whose years of work… have disrupted and dismantled cartel operations around the world,” Mayorkas said.

Unlike the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which has seen its operations hit by restrictions imposed by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since 2021, the HSI and the FBI maintain some operational capacity in Mexico, according to the US government.

FBI Director Christopher Wray praised the FBI’s work and commitment in a statement posted on social media network X.

“These arrests are an example of the FBI and our partners’ commitment to dismantle violent transnational criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel,” he said.

Arrest hits ‘heart’ of Sinaloa Cartel: DEA

The arrest is a blow to the heart of the criminal organization responsible for trafficking the majority of illicit drugs into the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said.

After Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the arrest made by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), DEA chief Anne Milgram welcomed the arrest.

“The arrest of Ismael Zambada Garcia, better known as ‘El Mayo,’ one of the alleged founders and leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, strikes at the heart of the cartel that is responsible for the majority of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, that kill Americans from coast to coast,” Milgram said.

“El Mayo is one of the DEA’s most wanted fugitives and is in custody tonight and will soon face justice in a U.S. court of law.”

According to the DEA, the Sinaloa Cartel has been one of the organizations that produces and traffics most of the synthetic drug known as fentanyl in Mexico since at least 2019, which eventually reaches the US market, causing the deaths of 24,000 people in 2023.