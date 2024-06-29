Mayoral race | Will Juhana Vartiainen be ousted? Politicians pretending to be mayor are known for these connections

Mayoral race|In recent years, potential participants in Helsinki’s upcoming mayoral race have been featured in various contexts.

Next Helsinki’s new mayor will be elected in connection with the spring municipal elections. The current mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok)’s continuation is not certain, because his support within the party has been weak in terms of continuation.

HS found out who are the most likely to register for the mayoral race.

Names have been floated one way or another, but only two people have so far announced with certainty that they are available for mayor: the Greens Fatim Diarra and Sdp Eveliina Heinäluoma.

“ Diarra is known for his provocative writings.

The freshest Diarra, who signed up for the race, has been featured in a new kind of connection in June, when he appeared together Iida Tanin the book he delivered with Permission to be a girl. The work made in collaboration between Into Kustannus and Naisasialiitto Union deals with sexual harassment experienced by women.

In recent years, Diarra, who is the chairman of the union, has, among other things, spoken a lot publicly against racism and pushed for the rights of women and minorities.

Elected to parliament for his first term in the spring of 2023, Diarra was a familiar name even before his career as a member of parliament.

He is known, among other things, for his provocative posts on social media. In 2017, while working as a city councilor for the Greens, Diarra had to apologize for his Facebook comment, which was intended to be humorous, in which he stated that “the only reason to move to the forest is incest and the fact that no one hears when the wife cries for help”.

“ Eveliina Heinäluomaa was considered a “wild card” for the position of deputy mayor.

Eveliina Heinäluoma on the other hand, became a member of parliament in 2019, when a record number of women joined parliament. He was the first candidate whose participation in the struggle for the position of mayor was confirmed.

Heinäluoma has been politically present for a long time. Already more than ten years ago, he worked in Demarinuori, among other things, and in 2017 he was considered a “wild card” for the position of Deputy Mayor of Helsinki. However, he was not elected at that time.

Recently, Heinäluoma has said, among other things, that she is expecting her first child, but that she will return to work before next year’s municipal elections.

Konkar MP and current MEP Eero Heinäluoma is Eveliina Heinäluoma’s father.

“ In 2021, Paavo Arhinmäki ran for the position of mayor with the election slogan “local mayor”.

Paavo Arhinmäki

Other the persons intending to run for mayor have not yet been confirmed, and there is not yet complete certainty about all possible candidates.

For example, the following names have been hinted at as part of the struggle.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki (left) has been popular in his current position, so the name has been on the lips of those considering the next mayor.

Daniel Sazonov

During the last year, Arhinmäki has been exposed to his fine sentence. The verdict came for making graffiti along the train track that runs to the port of Vuosaari on Midsummer’s Eve last year.

Arhinmäki did not run for office in the parliamentary elections in the spring of 2023 because he did not want to give up his position as deputy mayor. In the last municipal elections in 2021, Arhinmäki ran for the position of mayor with the election slogan “neighbourhood mayor”.

Also among other things Daniel Sazonov (kok) as well as Jan Vapaavuoren (kok) names have also been featured as participants in the mayoral race.

Jan Vapaavuori

Sazonov, who currently also serves as one of Helsinki’s deputy mayors, is a popular candidate within his own party.

At the time of the last mayoral election, he stood out, for example, with his idea that the people of Helsinki should visit a doctor more often remotely. He has been described as conservative and liberal at the same time.

Among other things Helsinki News has said that Vapaavuor, who was the mayor of Helsinki in the years 2017–2021, has already been courted as a mayoral candidate. Vapaavuori himself said that he has not “thought the matter more deeply”.

After his term as mayor, Vapaavuori has been featured in, for example, 2022 as part of the Olympic Committee’s harassment scandal.

In the scandal, allegations of harassment against a top sports director were investigated Mika Lehtimäki towards. At the time, it was reported that Vapaavuori downplayed his part in the scandal.

Above in addition to the mentioned names, the MP who came second in the presidential election has also emerged as possible participants in the mayoral race Pekka Haavisto (green) and Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Anni Sinnemäki (green).

The coalition in particular is said to be waiting to see who the Greens are going to nominate as their main candidate.