“If I have to apologize to Real Madrid or to Jovic, I ask them. I shouldn’t have gotten into Real Madrid things. Something I said is being used out of context. Zidane told me that he was happy with me. But I I did not speak with Zidane de Jovic. It seemed that he disrespected Jovic and he is not like that“was the first thing that Borja Mayoral wanted to clarify in The spar from Cadena SER, about his conversation with Zidane before taking the step to go on loan to Roma.

In Mayoral’s official presentation with Roma, andhe footballer, on loan from Real Madrid for two years, recounted how he left in extremis of the white team. “When I got to the preseason with Madrid, I was going to leave the club quickly, but Zidane wanted me to stay, I told him that he had to go out to have more opportunities. I think the club listened to Zidane and that’s why they wanted to get Jovic out “. That confession is what Mayoral wanted to clarify about his talk with Zidane during the atypical white preseason.

Mayoral also explained how his departure was forged: “In the summer I was going to go out but I dropped a couple of things and I continued training with my club with which I had a contract; Then I had a meeting with Zidane, he told me that he was happy with me, since we have confidence. I spoke with José Ángel and Zidane and it was decided that it was best for him to come out, but we didn’t talk about Jovic, nothing. I’m only talking about myself. “ “I have a lot of respect for Jovic, is a forward for Real Madrid. I have been training with him for a month and a half but in my life I have disrespected a player, a teammate, Zidane or a club, “the Spaniard confessed.

“If Jovic had left, would he be at Madrid? I don’t know, maybe yes or maybe not …. I was going to play for so many teams this summer but I’m happy in Roma; I am where I want to be, “he ended up telling Manu Carreño. Although the white footballer does not forget Real Madrid, with whom he has a contract until 2022, but now he will defend other colors:”Now I am a Roma player, and I owe myself to Roma and I will defend their colors. “

Finally, the footballer from Parla took the iron away from La Roja’s lack of goal: “They always talk about these issues, in Madrid it happens the same, when it is not marked it is said that forwards are missing … but there are Morata, Rodrigo, Oyarzabal, Aspas … there is a level up front”.