The Spanish Borja Mayoral, a brand new signing for Roma, to whom he arrived on loan for two seasons from Real Madrid, He considered this Friday that the Italian defenses “are difficult to face”, but that this will help him grow and become “a great player”.

“It is a new challenge for me, it is a challenge that fascinates me. Serie A is a league that is growing a lot. I’m on a great team and I am sure that I will learn a lot in Italian football. The defenses here are hard to deal with, but this it will help me become a great player, “said Mayoral in an interview on the official website of Roma.

The 23-year-old forward from Parla arrived at Roma on loan for two million euros with a definitive purchase option set at fifteen million in 2021 and twenty million in 2022. “(The technician, Paulo) Fonseca called me and said he was very interested in me. He told me that he had known me for a long time and that he would like to train me at Roma. He told me that he would contribute a lot to the team. After hearing these words, I have given everything to come here as soon as possible “, confessed Mayoral, jewel of the Real Madrid quarry and European champion with the Madrid team in 2018.

The forward explained that his time at Madrid, together with his experiences on loan at German Wolfsburg and Levante, have made him “grow a lot” and that he is a different player compared to when, at 19, he went to Germany .

He was also delighted by the fact that his compatriots Pedro Rodríguez, Gonzalo Villar, Carles Pérez and Pau López are also in the Roma dressing room. “I’m glad there are other Spaniards here. When I went to Wolfsburg there were no Spanish, although some did speak Spanish. I think I’ll adapt quickly. I know everyone (the Spanish Roma players), but on a personal level I know Pedro. We have made the holidays together in Tenerife, I’ve known him for many years, “he said. “We speak for ‘Whatasapp’ and I think I will be very good with him and the other Spaniards,” concluded Borja.