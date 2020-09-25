Borja Mayoral may be living his last days as a Real Madrid player. As reported this Friday Corriere dello Sport, the white club and Roma are negotiating the transfer of the forward. The talks would be progressing and everything could be closed for about 10 million euros.

From the Bernabéu, according to this publication, the figure initially requested, of 20 million, would have been reduced by half. The footballer would have agreed a relationship for five years and 1.5 million euros per year as salary. In Rome there would be an important ‘colony’ of Spaniards, formed by Pau López, Carles Pérez, Villar and Pedro Rodríguez.

Jovic wins integers to stay

The youth squad, 23, He has a white contract until June 2021. That means that the Madrid club does not have much margin to receive more money for its sale. The intention of the sports management has always been that the one from Parla leaves but reserving 50% of your rights so that it can return if it explodes or, if not, receive at least a significant pinch from a possible new sale in the future.

After two seasons on loan at Levante and having scored nine goals between the League and the Cup in 2019-20, it seemed the time had come for Mayoral to leave. However, The uncertainty surrounding Jovic’s future made Zidane rethink his situation. That is why he has been called up for the first two games, although he did not move from the bench at the Reale Arena. Now it seems more outside than inside …