The transfer from Borja Mayoral to AS Roma is fixed. It is not as initially thought to borrow for one year, but two years. In addition, the reigning Spanish champion receives a small loan fee.
According to the official Roma figures, the rental fee is two million euros, and the Italians have also secured a purchase option. In the first year Roma can sign the 23-year-old striker for 15 million euros, in the second year the purchase option increases to 20 million euros. In addition, in the event of a firm commitment, a completed and signed contract has already been negotiated until 2025.
The past two seasons Mayoral spent at UD Levante, where he scored 14 goals in 69 games. He has also appeared for Real Madrid 33 times over the years. Will the final breakthrough now follow in Italy?
