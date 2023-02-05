Omar Menéndez, 41, was running for the Citizen Revolution party; was shot dead in a commercial area of ​​Puerto López

The candidate for mayor of the Ecuadorian city of Puerto López, Omar Menéndez, 41, was shot dead in a shopping area on Saturday (4.Feb.2023), on the eve of the elections.

“We strongly condemn the murder of the candidate for mayor of Puerto López, Omar Menéndez”said the CNE (Ecuador’s National Electoral Council) in its profile on twitter. Organ asks the Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the “violent acts” that affect the country.

Menéndez owned a local internet company and was a candidate for the Citizen Revolution party, linked to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), who paid tribute to the candidate in his profile on twitter.

The country of 18 million people is facing an increase in crime and drug trafficking. In 2022 alone, the homicide rate rose to 25 per 100,000 people. In the previous year, the number was 14 for every 100 thousand.