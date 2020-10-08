About a week ago, Borja Mayoral’s march to Roma was made official. An operation in which led the Real Madrid forward to a two-season loan, in which the ‘wolf’ saves a purchase option at the end of each one (15 million in 2021 and 20 ‘kilos’ in 2022). With the departure of the 23-year-old attacker from Parla to Italy, he also followed the path of many other ex-Madridistas, finding in Italy a refuge in which to progress and relaunch his football career.

With the stoppage of national teams in between, Mayoral has not yet been able to debut with his new team, where, by the way, he will coincide with other Spaniards such as Pau López, Gonzalo Villar, Carles Pérez or Pedro Rodríguez. Of course, in his social networks he has already made clear his “Romanist past”, hanging a photo in the changing rooms of the Olympic of Rome, when he visited the stadium in an international commitment with the lower categories of Spain, right at the box office of an idol of Rome and Italian football such as Francesco Totti.

“A few years ago I took this photo with The Legend Francesco Totti, in which, without imagining it, it was going to be my future stadium. Today i am here“Mayoral wrote. In addition, he also made reference to a famous phrase from the Italian capital: “All roads lead to Rome”. Now, the Madrilenian has complied with it.