Mayor elections in any locality – a troublesome and painstaking business, moreover, it can be associated with a lot of surprises.

For example, in the Romanian commune of Deveselu, the mayor Ion Aliman, who died ten days before the expression of his will, became the winners in the election of the head of the local community, writes Romanian service of Radio Liberty.

The publication clarifies that 57-year-old Ion Aliman was nominated for a third term from the Social Democratic Party (PSD). On September 4, he contracted a coronavirus infection, and after being hospitalized, his condition worsened.

On September 17, a man died in a hospital in Bucharest, and elections for mayor of Deveselu were held on September 27. Aliman died during the election campaign, so his name could not be removed from the ballot papers.

In addition to Aliman, candidates from the People’s Movement Party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe took part in the elections. However, the majority of the residents of the commune voted for the deceased mayor – 1,020 votes out of 1,600 were cast for him. People explained that in this way they wanted to express their respect for the mayor, whom they were always happy with.

When the results became known, local residents visited his grave to light candles. Some said: “This is your victory” and “You will be proud of us, we know that you are looking from somewhere above. “

“He stayed on the ballot and had the right to be elected. This is a legal situation. People understood this. By this vote I also give the PSDIn the meantime, there is no need to know about it. ” right expose candidate on elections “He said.

Dobre also said that he will run for the next mayoral elections.

As you know, in the United States, they voted for the dead several times. The most recent story happened in 2018. Then the brothel owner and reality TV star Dennis Hof won the election in Nevada, although he had been dead for almost a month. It was too late to remove his name from the lists, and people did not want to vote for the democratic candidate. Later, another Republican was appointed in his place.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in Ukrainian realities, mayoral elections can embroil even people who were once considered friends.

32

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter