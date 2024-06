Mayors of Venezuela are being persecuted by the dictatorship after declaring support for Edmundo González – in the photo, at a political event in Caracas on Wednesday (19) | Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, reported this Thursday (20) that a mayor who had declared support for the coalition’s candidate, Edmundo González, for the July 28 presidential election had been arrested.

In a publication on .

“This in no way affects the commitment to change, on the contrary, it consolidates it”, stated the PUD in the post, in which it called for respect for the Barbados Agreement (signed in 2023 for free and transparent elections in Venezuela this year) and that “all political prisoners be released, because doing politics and reporting is not a crime”.

According to the website Efecto Cocuyo, journalists from Táchira reported that Liscano was arrested by officials from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) on alleged corruption charges and that there are arrest warrants issued against other local politicians who declared support for González last month.

On Wednesday (19), ten Venezuelan mayors who had endorsed the PUD candidate, dictator Nicolás Maduro’s main opponent in the July dispute, were politically disqualified.