After a nurse from Crespo, Entre Ríos, denounced on her social networks that it had been carried out a party without any protocol for 500 people in your locality, the mayor who allowed the event, Darius Schneider, took responsibility and claimed that it was an “unwanted situation”.

“It was an unwanted situation and one that we regret. We were concerned about the image and what we saw.”, Remarked the communal chief in dialogue with Telefe Noticias, after an image went viral in which a crowd of older adults is seen on the dance floor of a closed room, without respecting social distancing and the use of the chinstrap.

And he continued: “It is the first event of these characteristics to be held in the city after practically a year. There were things that were not right and we recognize them, there is a shared responsibility with the municipality because we could have avoided the situation if we anticipated the issue a little bit, I take responsibility”.

However, he defended himself saying that in Crespo “it comes with very few cases” and that “throughout 2020 it had many restrictions.” In addition, he remarked that they enabled the event “because the institutions that carry them out are financed thanks to them and they needed to carry out these activities.”

The party, which took place last weekend, was at the center of controversy after Lorena Ferrari, a local nurse, exposed the situation on her personal Facebook account. He denounced that “from the party they requested an ambulance for a person with respiratory distress” and, upon arrival, he ran into “this crowd of people, crowded under a roof without any protection and / or care.”

No protocols or distancing were respected.

“I felt that those of us who had to put the body in the most critical period are made fun of, where we saw people die, eyes puckered by a little oxygen, anguish due to the uncertainty that they did not know what would happen to their relatives, “he added.

Likewise, the health professional who works at the San Francisco de Asís hospital, remarked that “you do not have to be afraid, but be careful, you have to have empathy for others”, because “nobody thinks of anyone and nobody cares about anything , only his own satisfaction ”.

“What do they come to tell me after clandestine parties of young people who are even more sensible because they have their parties in the open air, virtual classes, school bubbles, children with masks all school hours, when you have You have to enter a local / business and there is a limit of 3-4 people depending on the size of the place and wearing a mask … Why are they desperate calling / demanding for the vaccine? What for? ”He lamented.

The event was held in a framework where the Government chaired by Alberto Fernández analyzes strengthening the protocols against the coronavirus and imposing new restrictions to prevent a second wave of infections, intensified by the community circulation of the new Manaus strain of the virus.

DB