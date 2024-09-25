Home World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Animals on the road are not uncommon in Trentino. But this encounter is special: three bear cubs are walking along the road together.

Cavedine, Trentino – A video taken near the northern shore of Lake Garda shows three young bears on a road. Bear sightings are not uncommon in Trentino, but this incident stands out as South Tyrol News reported. There are three bear cubs walking along a street together. The mother of the cubs is nowhere to be seen. A bear also crashed a city festival in Male.

Three young bears filmed on the road in Trentino

The recordings from Trentino were made on Facebook divided. A road leading downhill is filmed from a moving car. There appears to be a forest on the left and a vineyard on the right. In the middle of the road you can see three young bears running down it. After a few meters, however, the cubs flee to the right into another vineyard.

However, the video has also been criticized. The driver should not have followed the young bears so closely and so quickly: “I’m sorry to have to say this, but you should have stopped filming them and following them, because you only scared them that way.” (translated by the editors) Frightened bears could come across people and potentially attack them. Therefore, Südtirol News also advises against following bears by car.

Mayor warns population and gives instructions in case of bear sightings

Mayor David Angeli addressed a message to the population: “On Monday, September 23, the municipality received a report of the sighting of bears in the Coste di Vigo Cavedine area, in the Monte Gaggio di Cavedine area and in the upper part of the town of Stravino. The Forestry Service and the Wildlife Service of the Autonomous Province of Trento were also informed of the situation and are monitoring the situation.”

Behavioral tips The WWF recommends standing still and attracting the bear’s attention by talking loudly and moving your arms. Avoid running away or gesticulating wildly, as the bear may perceive this as a threat. This also applies to throwing stones and sticks. If possible, retreat slowly and calmly. If that is not possible, lie down on the ground and put your hands behind your neck until the bear has passed. (Source: WWF)

He gives the following instructions to citizens: “Please remember to be extremely cautious when travelling in these areas and to keep your pets on a leash. If you see any more, it is recommended that you call the emergency services on 112 so that they can take all necessary measures.” There are certain behaviors that you should avoid if you encounter a bear. There are a few tips that can help you avoid encounters with bears in nature. (no)