From: Martina Lippl

"Beware of vipers!": Italian holiday village in Piedmont warns of poisonous snakes.

An Italian village near Turin is currently not for holidaymakers with faint nerves. Poisonous snakes are roaming around there.

Pont Canavese – Pont Canavese in Piedmont, Italy, is picturesquely surrounded by the Alps. The town of 3,000 inhabitants near Turin attracts tourists in the summer with old castles, fortresses and lots of nature. “Watch out for vipers,” the authorities are now warning. Poisonous asp vipers are roaming the holiday resort. The mayor has issued an official “viper warning” and is calling for protective measures.

“Beware of vipers” – holiday idyll suffers from snake plague

Holidaymakers and locals are being urged to protect themselves from the bites of the poisonous asp viper. The bite of a viper is particularly dangerous for children, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Paolo Coppo. The mayor recommends wearing thick socks and high heels. He strongly advises against venturing out into the countryside barefoot in sandals or slippers.

After the wet weather at the beginning of summer, the poisonous asp vipers have proliferated around Pont Canavese. “The excessive rainy season has favored the spread of vipers in our area.” The post continues: “Those who walk on paths, especially in nature, near watercourses or on river banks must exercise caution.”

“Children are particularly at risk” – Mayor issues urgent warning

In the “unfortunate event of a bite,” those affected should immediately contact the emergency services on 118 or 112. “Children are particularly at risk,” stresses Mayor Coppo. And yet a spider is currently keeping Italy and Europe on tenterhooks.

Asp vipers are threatened with extinction in Germany

Asp vipers can be found in Italy, Switzerland and also in Germany, for example in the Black Forest (Baden-Württemberg). According to the Nature Conservation Association Baden-Württemberg The poisonous asp viper is very rare there and threatened with extinction. The reptiles’ natural habitat is actually at higher altitudes and can be found mainly in scree slopes, quarries and in exposed, sunny places along the path or at the edge of the forest.

Italian village suffers from poisonous snakes: An asp viper can be recognized by its angular, triangular head (symbol photo). © N. Bastide/imago

How to recognize an asp viper

The asp viper has an angular and triangular head that stands out from the neck and a stocky body. The venomous snake grows up to 60 centimeters long and has a short tail. Vipers feed mainly on mice and wall lizards. Their coloring ranges from gray and dark brown to reddish brown. “The size and markings of the viper are similar to those of the adder,” says the nature conservation organization. “However, the markings on the back are narrower and the venom of the asp viper is stronger than that of the otter.”

How dangerous is the poison of the asp viper

According to the Poison Control Center in Bonn (GIZ) mainly in the warm summer months, for example when walking barefoot or picking berries, but also provoked by unnecessary touching. According to the GIZ, their poison is rarely fatal to humans:

Life-threatening or fatal snake bites are rare

Usually only local symptoms of poisoning occur

Pain is not severe after a bite

Swelling occurs in the first two hours after the snake bite – depending on the severity of the poisoning

In rare cases, the bite of the asp viper can lead to paralysis

Rare general symptoms of poisoning include: nausea, vomiting, palpitations, possibly dizziness and clouding of consciousness.

What should you do if you are bitten by an asp viper?

Above all, local immobilization should be carried out after a bite, says the GIZ. Physical exertion should be avoided. Even if the poison is rarely fatal for humans, a doctor should be consulted quickly to give an antiserum. Children are particularly at risk. Under no circumstances should the bite be sucked out, tied off or cut out. Incidentally, there are also poisonous snakes around Lake Garda. (ml)