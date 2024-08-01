Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Snake alarm in holiday resort: Mayor warns of poisonous vipers and calls for protective measures.

It is considered one of the most dangerous poisonous snakes in Europe. In some cases it is threatened with extinction. A village in Italy is now raising the alarm.

Pont Canavese – “Beware of vipers” warns the Italian Municipality of Pont Canavese Holidaymakers and locals. Poisonous snakes are currently keeping the village in Piedmont on edge. People should protect themselves from the bite of a viper. And in an emergency, call the emergency services immediately.

Poisonous snake alarm in Italy – Mayor addresses locals and holidaymakers

Officially, Mayor Paolo Coppo is now warning Facebook of the dangerous reptiles. There have been numerous sightings around Pont Canavese near Turin. A 20-year-old was already bitten by a viper on a path in Ponte di Legno, reports ildolomiti.itThe young man is out of danger, doctors have given him an anti-viper serum and transported him to a hospital.

“The bite of a viper is dangerous for everyone, especially children,” warns the mayor. Coppo appeals to people to wear thick socks and sturdy shoes. Under no circumstances should they go outside barefoot or just in sandals or slippers.

Viper plague after wet weather in Italy

The number of poisonous vipers is unusually high this year. The wet weather at the beginning of summer has favored the spread of the viper, says the mayor.

“Anyone who is out on paths, especially in nature, near watercourses or on river banks must exercise caution,” the Facebook post says. In the “unfortunate event of a bite,” those affected should immediately contact the emergency services on 118 or 112.

How dangerous is the bite of a poisonous asp viper

Asp vipers (up to 60 centimeters long) can be recognized by their triangular, angular head, their stocky body and a short tail. The poisonous snake can be found in Italy and also in Germany. According to the Nature Conservation Association Baden-Württemberg However, the poisonous asp viper is very rare in this country and threatened with extinction.

Italian village suffers from poisonous snakes: An asp viper can be recognized by its angular, triangular head (symbol photo). © N. Bastide/imago

The asp viper is one of the most dangerous poisonous snakes in Europe. Fortunately, according to the Poison Control Center in Bonn (GIZ) rarely fatal. In the event of a bite, it is important to remain calm, avoid physical exertion and seek medical attention quickly.

The affected extremities should be immobilized. Swelling usually occurs after a bite – depending on the severity of the poisoning. In rare cases, the bite of the asp viper can lead to paralysis. Rare general symptoms of poisoning also include: nausea, vomiting, palpitations, possibly dizziness and clouding of consciousness. Under no circumstances should the bite be sucked out, tied off or cut out.

Meanwhile, a poisonous spider in Europe – in Italy a policeman died after a bite. (ml)