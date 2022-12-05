If the mayor of Guasave, Martín Ahumada Quintero, really is very concerned about making him social justice for city council workers, because he was ‘scared’ to see that the temporary employees were not registered with the IMSS. The attorney trustee proposed that he should also register all City Hall employees with their real salaries before Social Security, because just as he is with almost a thousand pesos a day, so he should do it with everyone, and then he will do them justice. It is obvious that if this is done, the budget of the commune would be practically to pay the IMSS, that is why the Guasavenses say that administrations come and go and things have not changed in that aspect, but since this government wants to be different, there they have a chance to do it.

in this administration It has already become a vice that they are advancing federal shares, without stopping to think that they will need that money later, especially when they invest it badly. This has just happened in the last council session, where it was approved that the State advance a little more than 14 million pesos to pay debts for surcharges before the SAT and release resources to Jumapag, but what is not What the Municipal Government is assessing is that when they receive this money from the SAT, they will only be able to use it to carry out works, but they will no longer be able to pay debts or salaries with that resource, which makes it clear that using federal contributions in this way, In short, there is nothing positive.

and where they do not leave to point out the deficient actions of the authoritiesis in the syndicate of Juan José Ríos. Among the most recent public criticisms was publicizing how neglected and abandoned the main boulevard is, where mocking how neglected they have it, they refer to the type of welcome that will be given to the countrymen. These publications have created reactions for and against the authorities, to whom they claim why they do not provide basic services such as cleaning boulevards, while others point out that the community needs to take action and work in favor of the union, derived of inattention. Although most unions are going through the same situation.

Although the idea of the Department of Ecology was good and purposeful, resorting to taking advantage of natural resources to install a photo booth in the linear parkand it was done with all the attitude so that the families get together and take a picture, it was clear what ideas they have, but the imagination was very meager, because it is not only reusing the materials, but putting ingenuity, and above all the desire that it looks good and is to the taste of the citizens, something worthy of being able to show and want to disseminate, so hopefully they will make some adjustments so that they really want to go there and take some photos.

