He was a figure among the mayors of France, the one who for years represented the France of rurality. Mayor of the village of Gargilesse-Dampierre, in the Indre, since 1989, Vanik Berbérian had chaired the Association of Rural Mayors of France (AMRF) between 2008 and 2020. He died Monday March 8, at the age of 65 years , indicated the AMRF, which announces, via his successor Michel Fournier, of the “Infinite sadness” mayors who “Lose a friend and an endearing personality”. Because Vanik Berbérian was a character, a passionate person, defender of “rural territories”, as we say today to speak of the countryside, but also of his Armenian roots – he was the grandson of an exiled philosopher. A Parisian by birth a little by chance, he came to political action out of a deep love of public affairs at the level of his village, and for three decades became one of the major figures of the associations of elected officials who contributed to making of rurality a central theme of political debate. He fought against medical desertification, the closure of local public services or the decline of businesses in the countryside.

It was he who had been at the initiative of the rural agenda, he also who had whispered in Emmanuel Macron’s ear to rely on the mayors to provide answers to the yellow vests, via the notebooks of grievances and the great national debate. Without prejudging the follow-up that will be given to them … “I chose to go to Ruralie”, he often said with humor, defining his function as that of an elected official “Within range of yelling”. The Elysee “Salutes a politician who has devoted himself body and soul to his municipality and to the defense of rurality», While Jean Castex praised a man who “ passionately loved France and its territories ”.