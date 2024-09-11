Ciudad Juarez.- The president of Index-Juárez, Sergio Colin Chávez, described the report of President Cruz Pérez Cuéllar as excellent and encouraged the mayor to multiply joint efforts to boost the economy of Ciudad Juárez. It was last Sunday, September 8, when the mayor presented his third report of activities in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad and on Monday, September 9, he held the installation of the City Hall at the Municipal Presidency, where he was sworn in. “The invitation is for him to go beyond everything he has already achieved. My only request to him is that he continue with double or triple the passion so that these investments, this development, are doubled or tripled, because it is necessary,” he said. He recalled that on May 27, Pérez Cuéllar, then a candidate, signed a series of proposals-commitments with the private sector to promote the development of the infrastructure and the growth of this border town. “We have been following up. Each of the presidents of chambers and associations (within the Business Coordinating Council) was assigned a category. “They have not yet been completed, because they are medium and long term, but they are moving forward,” he said. Among the highlights of the agreement are the construction of the Paso del Norte Convention Center and granting a place to the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) as an observer in the bidding and purchasing committee. Likewise, the need to improve security and promote a better image of the city to attract more investments was raised. The representative of Index-Juárez stressed the importance of the commitments as a significant step towards the creation of a more favorable environment.

