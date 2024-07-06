Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The state of emergency on Lake Garda seems to have been overcome. However, there are fears that the reporting on the health crisis could have consequences for tourism.

Brenzone sul Garda – For several days, an outbreak of norovirus in the municipality of Torri del Benaco on the eastern shore of Lake Garda (Italy) kept the entire holiday region on tenterhooks. Hundreds of people were ill, and the health crisis made waves far beyond the region. Now, since Wednesday (3 July), the all-clear has been given, as the mayor of the affected town announced in a Facebook post.Video announced “The state of emergency is over”.

If the tourism sector is to be believed, the effects of the health crisis on Lake Garda are likely to linger for a long time. The regional trade and tourism association is complaining about a “flood of cancellations” as a result of the short-term state of emergency. Paolo Formaggioni, the mayor of Brenzone del Garda, is also accusing the ADAC of “unfounded alarmism”.

Norovirus outbreak at Lake Garda – Mayor drinks water from the lake: “I’m fine”

In the meantime, several hundred people suffered from gastrointestinal complaints. The exact cause of the contamination is still unclear. However, the affected municipality of Torri del Benaco lifted the drinking water and bathing bans on Wednesday (July 3). Mayor Stefano Nicotra assured on social media that the tap water was safe again. Current water samples had tested negative for the norovirus.

Paolo Formaggioni, the mayor of Brenzone sul Garda, a few kilometres further north, responded to the health crisis with a symbolic gesture. To demonstrate the safety of the water, he drank a glass of water from Lake Garda in front of the cameras.

The action aroused mixed reactions. While some praised the media-effective appearance, others expressed health concerns on social media. “It’s disgusting to drink sea water,” said one comment. Other users asked about Formaggioni’s health. At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA The mayor of the Lake Garda municipality said: “I am doing very well. I am as healthy as a fish.”

Lake Garda mayor criticizes ADAC: Tourism “threatens to be damaged by scaremongering”

“After the incident in Torri del Benaco last week, I thought this spectacular act would send a clear message: there is no problem with the water quality or a risk for tourists,” Formaggioni explained the reason for the viral action. The situation is normal in Brenzone sul Garda as well as in Torri del Benaco and throughout Lake Garda: “People swim in the lake, drink tap water and enjoy their vacation.”

“The alarmism is completely unfounded,” said Formaggioni, referring to a warning issued by the ADAC for the entire eastern shore of Lake Garda. He added: “That’s why I wanted to send a signal and support the citizens and the tourism sector, which is at risk of being damaged by this scaremongering.”

The idea for the action is not new. Formaggioni said that he was inspired by Franco Todesco, the former president of the Comunità del Garda. 24 years ago, in response to critical reports in the German media about the allegedly poor state of the lake, Todesco also drank water directly from the lake in front of cameras in order to convince holidaymakers of the impeccable quality of the water.

After norovirus outbreak on Lake Garda: Tourism officials express concern

The tourism representatives of the Verona Trade Association and the Garda Veneto Hotel Association (Confcommercio Verona and Federalberghi Garda Veneto) expressed their concern in a letter to the mayor of the affected municipality of Torri del Benaco that the health crisis could have an impact on the tourism sector even after it has ended.

They criticised that the “inadequate communication has led to a wide response and alarmist articles in local, national and international media, especially from Germany”, as the portal veronaoggi.it reported. A pensioner on Lake Garda also caused a stir a few months ago when he was sentenced to a hefty fine for collecting rubbish.

Tourism industry complains about “flood of cancellations” – Mayor invites holidaymakers to drink wine

The industry is “in turmoil” and needs “assurances and contributions to cover at least part of the considerable economic damage that has occurred and will continue to occur,” the letter states. This is expressed not least in “a flood of cancellations.” The representatives of the industry also fear “that the situation in all its drama could also affect the 2025 season.” They are calling on Nicotra to launch a “large-scale advertising campaign.”

Mayor Formaggioni, however, has a different message for travellers: “I invite tourists to come to Lake Garda and enjoy a good glass of drinking water or, better still, a good glass of wine.”