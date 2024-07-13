Ciudad Juárez— Municipal President Cruz Pérez Cuéllar supervised this morning cleaning work on the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz viaduct, at the request of Morena deputy Óscar Avitia.

Since June 30, brigades from the Department of Clean-up have been working in the area and removing 138 tons of washed-up soil and 15 tons of trash that was on the road itself or on the side of the road, said the head of the department, Gibrán Solís.

In addition, 13 160-watt lights, four 60-watt lights were installed, and another 75 lights were maintained.

The Cleaning Department invested 187,850 pesos in these works.