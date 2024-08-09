The head of Kursk Sudzha denied information about the capture of the city by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The mayor of Sudzha in the Kursk region, Vitaly Slashchev, stated that the city is not under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

He gave a comment to the TASS agency, in which he answered a question about the authenticity of photographs that Ukrainian soldiers allegedly took against the backdrop of a supermarket in the city and the Sudzhin office of Gazprom.

Evacuation is underway, our Sudzha. Here is the whole comment Vitaly SlashchevMayor of Sudzha

Ukrainians could pass off photographs from the outskirts of the city as shots from its center

Earlier, a video was distributed in which four Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in their hands are standing against the backdrop of a building with Gazprom signs. Before that, there was also photo Ukrainian fighter near the Pyaterochka store.

At the same time, according to data channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, in fact, these shots were taken in the village of Zaoleshenka, which is essentially the outskirts of Sudzha.

“The enemy is primarily sitting in the suburbs – Zaoleshenka and Goncharovka, on the outskirts of the city the Ukrainian Armed Forces are practically not sticking out, hiding in basements from our drones and fire, some houses are occupied by our fighters holding positions. Conclusion: the enemy does not control the city and therefore takes pictures in the suburbs, passing them off as the center,” the channel claims. The source also confirmed Slashchev’s words, indicating that “the city is in a gray zone” and that fighting is taking place near it.

Judging by data According to open sources, there really is a branch of Gazprom Gas Distribution in Zaoleshenka.

The evacuation of the city began on Friday.

On the morning of August 9, Vitaly Slashchev confirmed the start of the evacuation. “The evacuation is underway, slowly underway. Is there shelling? Well, what do you think?” he said.

Vitaly Slashchev Photo: Administration of the city of Sudzha

The head of the city emphasized that at the moment, mobile communications in the city are extremely unstable and periodically disappear. Slashchev noted that the authorities have a lot of work to do, as calls from local residents in need of help are constantly coming in.

In turn, the head of the Sudzhansky district, Alexander Bogachev, said that residents are evacuated during periods of calm. According to the official, there are difficulties in evacuating people due to the unsafe situation. “Because we primarily expose the people we evacuate to risk,” Bogachev emphasized.

A resident of Sudzha told how he saved himself and his family from shelling. “I sent the children in the car with my wife, and I left on a motorcycle. I got to [села] Pen, and from Pen he left by a different route,” he said.