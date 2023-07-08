FromHannes Niemeyer close

The end of the winter sports area on the Kasberg in Upper Austria seems to be sealed. Local people are appalled – especially about the timing.

Grünau – From an altitude of up to 1600 meters, there are a total of 23 kilometers of slopes downhill: the ski area on the Kasberg in Upper Austria is one of the insider tips among winter sports fans. Some people may be all the sadder that they will probably no longer be able to throw themselves down the slopes there in the future. And this is not due to the lack of snow in the area during the mild winter. Because the Kasberg was not only going downhill on skis or snowboards, but also with the finances. So much so that the end of the ski area near Grünau in the Almtal is imminent.

A solution to save the area had been fought for months – but without success. The operating company is insolvent, an insolvency contract seems inevitable, like that Upper Austrian news to report. In the last year of operation, the loss amounted to 1.3 million euros, the Austrian media reported unanimously. However, the state wants to subsidize the area with a maximum of one million euros. The State Audit Office declared the area as “unviable” without further tax money.

Ski area on the Kasberg before the end – mayor speaks of “shock news”

Locally, the dismay at the end of the ski area is correspondingly great. Grünau’s Mayor Klaus Kramersberger spoke to that Radio ORF Upper Austria from “shock news”. He was “very surprised” by the actions of those responsible around Landesrat Markus Achleitner.

Mayor Kramersberger is particularly annoyed by the timing of the decision. The SPÖ politician reported to him ORFthat it was only recently decided at the shareholders’ meeting to commission a master plan for the rescue. For more than a month and a half, they had been “very behind bringing it all together in this short time.” On July 13, they had an appointment with the responsible state council. Shortly before this came the information from the state council that the supportive amount of 300,000 euros would be refused.

Grünau am Kasberg: The gondolas in the ski area will probably be idle next winter. © Spitzi-Foto / Panthermedia / Imago

Ski area-Aus am Kasberg also meets restaurateurs: “How will things continue now? I don’t know it”

The on-site gastronomy is also affected by the end of the area. “Now we have to make sure that we get the winter and that it doesn’t break out of our crown,” said Hermann Hüthmayr, hut host in the Hochberghaus on Kasberg to ORF. Until the very end, he still believed that it would not come to that, since so many Upper Austrians had learned to ski here and the area has a great tradition. He also worries about his own future. “We have to think about how things will continue after 50 years of service and many honors that I will now return, how things will continue with the Hochberghaus. I don’t know,” Hüthmayr told ORF.

Not only in Austria, but also in Bavaria, many are worried about the future of winter sports. Is skiing still worth it in Bavaria? Graphics and analyzes of the past ski winter, which was far too warm. (han)

