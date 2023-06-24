Estadão Contenti

06/24/2023 – 7:02 am

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), declared this Friday, 23rd, that the section of the revision of the Master Plan that allows exemption from Tax on Services (ISS) for four soccer stadiums of Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo. He also said that the Municipal Treasury Department will seek the City Council for the removal of that point.

Nunes highlighted that the inclusion of the exemption was a “mistake”, as federal legislation prohibits the complete exemption of this tax and an eventual reduction could only be made by presenting an impact study and presenting a form of compensation to the municipal revenue. . “It is very clear in Complementary Law 116 (of 2003) and Law 156 (of 2016) that it is not possible to exempt ISS. This even makes the public agent liable civilly and criminally,” he said. “It’s not because it’s for the clubs. In any industry, this precedes analysis.”

He said he was “taken by surprise” and does not know who added the passage to the text. “I saw it in the press. I wasn’t aware of the inclusion. I don’t know who put it up, why they put it up, but I’m going to ask the Treasury people to guide the Chamber regarding this topic, which is not possible to prosper.”

POLES

On Thursday, in an interview with Radio Eldorado, the rapporteur for the review, Rodrigo Goulart (PSD), defended that the stadiums “are great poles of attraction” and said that inclusion was an idea that came up in the “Corinthian bench”. like the Estadão showed, the project includes the Neoquímica Arena and the Alfredo Schürig Stadium – better known as Parque São Jorge and Fazendinha, both in the east zone -, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, in Morumbi, in the south zone, and Allianz Parque, in the west zone . These places can be transformed into “attractive sports and tourist centers”, if the text is approved and promulgated by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) with the current wording. The São Paulo teams have a history of legal disputes to stop millionaire collections of this tax.

CHEAPEST TICKET

In this week’s public hearing on the revision, councilor Rubinho Nunes suggested the inclusion of Estádio Conde Rodolfo Crespi, from Juventus, in the east zone, and the discussion on the possibility of adding Oswaldo Teixeira Duarte (Canindé), from Portuguesa. President of the Urban Policy Commission, he argued that the exemption will reduce the cost of tickets and services. “It becomes more accessible to the population, to follow the sports activities in that place and, in the case of arenas, also the events”, he justified. “If you remove the tax, the cost drops and access to the population becomes easier.”

