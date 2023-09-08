New York City’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has said mass immigration to the city over the past year “will destroy New York,” in his latest dramatic call for greater federal government involvement to control the flow of immigrants.

Adams’ words were spoken on Wednesday, but reverberated this Thursday (7) in the press, taking into account the tone used by the official.

“I’ve never had a problem in my life where I don’t see an end to it. I’m not seeing an end to this. This issue is going to destroy New York,” Adams said in the most dramatic remarks made since he declared a state of emergency last year. due to the arrival of thousands of immigrants, and recalled that 10,000 immigrants are arriving per month.

“People all over the world are determined to cross the southern part of the border and enter New York City,” he said during a town hall meeting, reiterating that if the situation continues next year, the city will face a deficit of US$ 12 billion (R$ 59.7 billion at current exchange rates) which will force a reduction in services provided to communities in the five districts.

Since the beginning of the wave of immigrants, which was mostly Venezuelan, but which now also includes people from West Africa, 110,000 migrants have arrived, 60,000 of whom are under the care of the city, including more than 20,000 minors.

The city had to juggle accommodation for the new arrivals who were placed in hotels, camps on soccer fields, former schools and gymnasiums. Other alternatives are being considered due to the continuous flow that, in the last three weeks, has been close to 3,000 people per week.

The city is required by a four-decade-old court order to provide shelter, food and other assistances such as education for the children, a situation that Adams says will lead to a fiscal deficit, and so far has not received the financial help that he and New York Governor Kathy Hochul demanded of the federal government.

Adams also criticized Hochul, also a Democrat, for failing to issue an order requiring out-of-town state jurisdictions to take in immigrants.

His management began to send new arrivals to hotels in the north of the state, but court orders prevented this from continuing, while the court did not say anything about the request it made to temporarily suspend the obligation to give shelter to anyone who requested it.