That his way of thinking has not changed, assures the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, who was seen last Saturday afternoon at the event organized in favor of Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez. And it is that when questioned on the subject, the municipe stressed that does not have a preference for any ‘corcholata’ and that he will support whoever wins the survey and that Morena decides. He maintained that his attendance was only to comply with the invitation that Deputy Ambrocio Chávez made him directly, and up to that point, and yes, he made it clear that he will attend the events that invite him, if he does not have any pending, such as when Claudia Sheinbaum He was in Mazatlán and could not accompany her due to a family commitment. In addition, Ahumada Quintero stressed that the officials who attended the same event were by his own decision, since he only invited the treasurer Marco Antonio Báez and the Jumapag manager, Gilberto Leyva.

in Guasaveonly of users who have been treated in the Municipal Institute for Women, there are 176 active restraint and protection orders, the validity of which will be monitored, so that in the event that they are about to end and the woman continues to feel vulnerable, they should be renewed immediately, so that the same thing does not happen as with the assaulted female with a bladed weapon in Ruiz Cortines, in which case the attacker took advantage of the fact that said order had just expired to commit the violent act. Unfortunately, in the municipality, violence against women persists, despite the preventive and awareness-raising work carried out from the Imwomen and other dependencies, although it is already more notorious that the women do not remain silent or endure attacks of any kind.

Those who follow waiting for some benches to arrive, they are residents of the town of Old Townand it is that they are uncomfortable seeing how visitors who get to know the ruins, have nowhere to sit, much less a decent space in which to contemplate them, because years ago they managed to build a kind of rest stop for visitors, but having no answer, they said that they were satisfied with a few benches, which to date have not arrived, and although it is for the benefit of the community itself, added to the fact that from their point of view a large investment is not required for it , no one has been able to explain the reasons or justify why said management is not attended to.

with enlargement of the Guasave-Las Glorias highwaytransiting it has become accessible and comfortable, according to some drivers, this as long as it is daytime, since at night they follow many sections, if not the majority, without reflectors or illuminated signs, and right by the section between a farm and a motel on the outskirts of the city, is one of the points reported with various incidents, and where it is urgent that signs be placed that allow greater visibility for drivers, who by necessity are forced to transit said street both from day as night.

