Ricardo Nunes deleted article that established a limit of up to R$ 1,980 for low-income families to rent in affordable housing

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), sanctioned, with vetoes, the draft revision of the Master Plan, approved in June by the City Council. The proposal now becomes law. The text was published in official diary this Saturday (8.Jul.2023). Here’s the full (3MB).

Among the items excluded from the project are:

fixed rent ceiling to be charged by builders for popular units used by low-income families. The text approved by the Legislature established a limit of up to R$ 1,980 for the rental value of families with an income of 3 to 6 minimum wages in HIS (Social Interest Housing) units;

prediction that the city government would supplement the rent allowance;

prediction of incentives to “facilities that share electricity, wind and solar energy and reuse water, especially in large enterprises”.

According to the City Hall, the enacted law incorporates measures to the Master Plan to “to improve mobility and encourage an increase in population density in the Axes, seeking to reduce displacements between housing and employment”.

It is allowed, for example, that only dwellings with an area greater than 30 m² are entitled to a non-computable parking space (with free construction potential). Today, there is no such limit. The radius of the blocks reached by the Hubs was also increased from 600 meters to 700 meters in the vicinity of train and subway stations and from 300 to 400 meters around bus lanes.

For the 1st time, the Master Plan brings the elaboration of a Municipal Waterway Plan for the city. It should consider and make its actions compatible with the Municipal Plans for Urban Mobility, Integrated Environmental Sanitation, Drainage and Integrated Management of Solid Waste.

The municipality also starts to require a study and report on the impact of the neighborhood for constructions close to the borders of indigenous lands that are demarcated or in the process of being demarcated. In relation to quilombolas, these territories have now been included in the Master Plan among the areas of the Special Zone of Cultural Preservation.