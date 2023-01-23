Mexico City.- Edna Yuriria del Carmen Medina Flores, Substitute mayor of Santa María del Río, in San Luis Potosí, resigned 17 days after taking office, after accusing threats and a smear campaign against him.

“I no longer want death threats against my family and myself,” Medina Flores said in a post on her Facebook page.

the now Former Mayor of the Municipality of Santa María del Río, located 48 kilometers from the capital, accused that she and her family became the target of intimidation for opposing the project of a gas station that would threaten the lives of the population, mainly minors who attend schools near the center of their location.

“You know what work is following its course, you know that this work is full of corruption, forgive me because this has already gotten out of hand, I want you to know that my family is the most sacred thing,” he said.

“I don’t expect you to understand it, but that’s how I see it, I just hope that you as a people don’t let this work take place in the center that will endanger the lives of the children.”

The threats against Medina Flores allegedly arose after he refused to receive bribes of up to five million pesos, which they would have also offered to his predecessor, Edil Emmanuel Govea, who died on December 31 during an accident on the free highway to Rioverde, at the height of the kilometer 218.

“I ask you in the most attentive way to stop your attacks and defamations, I believe that the end you were looking for has already been achieved, I no longer want death threats against my family and myself,” he added.

He warned that if the attacks continue, he will carry out a live broadcast on Facebook to reveal the names of his alleged attackers.

We recommend you read:

Edna Yuridia served as Councilor and assumed the position of Municipal President on January 5 after receiving the endorsement of the Cabildo in charge of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM).