Carlos Capeletti, from Tapurah (MT), was removed for inciting protesters to “take over Congress, the STF and the Planalto”

The removed mayor of Tapurah (MT), Carlos Capeletti (PSD), sent an appeal to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asking for reappointment to the position. Capeletti was removed by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), in December 2022 for encouraging acts in favor of military intervention.

The minister’s decision came in the course of investigations into roadblocks, which had national proportions, against the result of the presidential election.

THE Power360 had access to the full application presented by Capeletti’s defense. Among the arguments of the action, it was mentioned that there was no record of blockages on the access roads to the municipality.

Capeletti also claims that, although the MP-MT (Mato Grosso Public Ministry) notified and fined him for alleged incitement to extremist acts, the body did not request his removal from the position of mayor of Tapurah.

“According to this procedural postulate, the judge cannot initiate the process, nor can he take measures that exceed the limits of the request”says an excerpt from the grievance presented by the defense of the removed mayor.

In the document, the defense argues that the judgment of the case should be made by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso, not by the STF. According to the appeal, Moraes’ decision indicates “inversion of procedural order”.

“The aggravating factor [Carlos Capeletti] he was cautiously removed from public office even before offering a possible complaint and without demonstrating fair fear of using public office to commit criminal offenses”says another passage.

Moraes’ decision determined the removal for an initial period of 60 days. The minister also requested that the Attorney General of Justice of Mato Grosso, Jenz Prochnow, initiate an investigation against the mayor.

After the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Capeletti made a speech at one of the radical camps where he threatened “take action” if the Army did not intervene to prevent Lula from taking office. “I’m sure by the millions [de manifestantes] there, someone will have an idea. Let’s take the Congress, the STF, to the Planalto“, he commented at the time.

In the decision in which he decreed the removal, Moraes also determined a fine of R$ 100,000 to owners of 117 vehicles used in anti-democratic acts, identified by the MP-MT. Vehicles were also impounded.

On October 10, after the 1st round of elections, the TRE-MT (Regional Court of Mato Grosso) ordered the removal of a video in which Capeletti promised to draw a pickup truck if the municipality of Tapurah reached the highest percentage of votes for Bolsonaro in the State.