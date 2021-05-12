The Secretary for the Asociación de Pensionistas de Andalucía (APA), María José Ledesma Sánchez, is very unhappy with the Mayor of Almuñécar.

Mayor Trinidad Herrera Lorente left a comment on the Facebook page Almuñécar is you concerning the Chairman of the APA, D. Armando Aparicio Castillo, saying, “bastard, beaten and grateful, and there I leave it. “

Now, although the literal translation would be something like “a bastard, beaten and grateful for it and I’ll leave it at that” I can not find the actual saying nor what it really means. However, the insult is obvious how ever you take it.

In the opinion of the APA “these are absolutely inappropriate words coming from the maximum municipal authority.”

Secretary Ledesma considers calling the Chairman of this pensioner assocation a “bastard,” is reprehensible and therefore demands the Mayor’s resignation.

Editorial comment: this will remind many of when the then Mayor, Juan Carlos Benavides said, referring to the head of the socialist party. Ms. Palacios, “putting a fox to guard over a chicken hutch.” The word fox, or better said, vixen (fox), is synonymous with calling somebody a whore. In both cases the insult is implied rather than expressed, as it is a play on words.

Lastly, perhaps our facebook follower, Fernando Criados, can help out with the meaning of the proverb used by Mayor Herrera?

