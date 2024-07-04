Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Municipalities are worried about tourism on Lake Garda because of the norovirus – despite the all-clear. A mayor is taking an unusual measure.

Brezone – Nausea, vomiting and fever – norovirus is no fun for those who are ill. This is what happened to hundreds of locals and tourists on Lake Garda in Italy, who were hospitalized with severe symptoms. Municipalities have given the all-clear. The region is concerned about tourism losses in the high season.

Virus all-clear: Mayor drinks lake water from wine glass

Although the Italian authorities believe that the risk of further gastrointestinal illnesses has been averted, fears about summer business remain. The region is particularly popular with German holidaymakers. A virus outbreak can cause considerable damage to tourism. Crisis management is the order of the day, and those responsible are sometimes resorting to unusual methods. The mayor of the Lake Garda municipality of Brenzone, Paolo Formaggioni, is making a special effort to allay tourists’ fears: In a video on the municipality’s Facebook page, you can see him filling a wine glass with water from the lake – and then drinking it. Then he holds the glass up to the camera and says: “Cheers!”

Lake Garda: Drinking water at Lake Garda can be drunk again

In the municipality of Torri del Benaco on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, a decree was issued prohibiting drinking tap water because of the norovirus. It was recommended that people buy water from the supermarket to prevent further illnesses. In total, more than 1,000 locals and holidaymakers fell ill. Mayor Stefano Nicotra has now lifted the ban – the tap water is once again considered virus-free.

Vomiting, nausea and fever: Drinking water at Lake Garda free of norovirus again

The exact cause of the virus outbreak is still unclear. According to the authorities, several analyses have shown that the drinking water in the region currently contains no traces of the norovirus. Previously, more than 300 people had to be treated in hospital with symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and fever. Others had to repeatedly go to the toilet or see a doctor.

Italian newspapers are speculating that the outbreak could be related to the currently very high water level in Lake Garda following heavy rainfall. The sewage system may be overloaded. There has been no official confirmation of this. (dpa/hk)