Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Press Split

After the death of Philippos T., the city of Bad Oeynhausen is in a state of shock. Initial voices are calling for the suspected perpetrator to be deported.

Bad Oeynhausen – Politicians have called for consequences for the 18-year-old alleged main perpetrator after a 20-year-old was killed in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen. In view of the violent death of the young man, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) was deeply affected. “To lose your child like that, to lose your brother, that is almost unbearable,” Wüst told journalists in Gelsenkirchen. “This perpetrator must be given a just punishment.”

The mayor of Bad Oeynhausen had clear words to say about the incident: “Our system is at its limit in terms of places, in terms of integration,” said Lars Bökenkröger of the World“It won’t work like that anymore. If we have schools where 90 percent of the children have a migrant background, it will be difficult to teach the material and promote integration. It won’t work like that anymore.”

Flowers, candles and handwritten expressions of condolence are on a tree in the Bad Oeynhausen spa park. After the fatal attack in the spa park, the police arrested an 18-year-old suspect. © str/dpa

After incident in Bad Oeynhausen: Mayor paints a bleak picture of migration

Mayor Bökenkröger paints a bleak picture of integration: “Even in our rural areas there are approaches that are leading to worrying social developments.” And he continues: “What is now expected of the municipalities in Germany is no longer tolerable.” Bökenkröger’s conclusion: “If the federal and state governments do not come to the aid of the municipalities, then it will not work. And things cannot continue like this.”

According to police, the arrested suspect, an 18-year-old Syrian citizen who lives in Bad Oeynhausen, had already committed violent, property and drug crimes. Germany must “become better at deporting such serious offenders, violent criminals who are not German citizens,” Wüst said, according to German Press AgencyThe CDU politician had previously spoken out in favour of the deportation of a 25-year-old Afghan following the fatal knife attack on a police officer in Mannheim.

Death in Bad Oeynhausen: Suspect denies having been at the scene at the time of the crime

The political discussion about the deportation of serious criminals to countries such as Afghanistan or Syria was further intensified by the violent crime in Bad Oeynhausen. The deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese called for a deportation in the daily newspaper World a clear response from the state after the arrest of the 18-year-old. “The perpetrator must be held accountable with the full force of the law.” If it is true that the arrested 18-year-old is a Syrian who has previously committed a crime, he must be deported immediately after serving his sentence, he said.

The Bundestag politician Klaus Ernst from the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) described the act of violence as “a symbol of failed migration and integration policy”. The perpetrator should now have to leave Germany if such a serious crime was committed. The domestic policy spokesman of the AfDMartin Hess, head of the Bundestag parliamentary group, described the incident as a “total government failure that is costing more and more lives of innocent citizens”.

According to the New Westphalian The accused 18-year-old claims that he was not even there. He does not want to comment on the specific allegations while in custody. According to the investigations to date, the violence against the victim came exclusively from the 18-year-old. The suspect came to Germany in 2016 as part of a family reunification, initially lived in Pforzheim and moved to Bad Oeynhausen last year, according to the responsible public prosecutor under Christoph Mackel.