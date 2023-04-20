Atlético Nacional is waiting to find out when it will be able to return to the Atanasio Girardot stadium, after the excesses last Sunday carried out by the Los del Sur bars.

After what happened, the mayor of Medellín himself, Daniel Quinterogave strong statements against the purslane team.

“We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and surveillance is paid for by the team. I prefer the police taking care of people in the streets,” was his first statement.

The stadium was evacuated due to the violent acts in the south stand.

The president of the purslane team, Mauricio Navarro, stated in different radio spaces that the Atanasio Girardot is rented and that, if they are not rented anymore, they would seek to play in stadiums outside of Medellín or, if applicable, outside of the country.

This statement generated a new and vehement response from the mayor. “If the president of Nacional believes that he is going to be able to treat me as he treats his fans, he is very wrong. No attendance at the security tables, 1,000 million in damages, 89 injured, 800 police officers per game and he still has the nerve to threaten the mayor’s office. He definitely doesn’t know me.” Quintero pointed out on his Twitter account.

Quintero calls on the parties

This Wednesday, at a press conference in Bogotá, Mayor Quintero once again referred to the controversy.

Quintero returned early from his tour of Central America to personally resolve the problem of the Atlético Nacional and the failed attempt to agree with the bar.

Quintero put on the Nacional shirt and stated: “We have come with the mission of bringing soccer back to the city. We have two challenges: to reach an agreement between two groups with a belligerent tone: I ask the organization Squirrel Lulle that he tell the directors to recognize the importance of an assertive language with the team of the largest bar in the country, and the bar, not to use violence as a mechanism to resolve differences; Third, they have to sit at the table.”

“The idea is that in the meeting on Friday we will achieve the final goal,” he added.

He insisted on the position that the parties should take. “The leaders must take care of the language and the bars must be more intelligent. They must agree. If a party behaves badly, it ends badly. If we achieve that there will be football.”

Regarding the interventions of the Secretary of Government of Medellín, he said: “The decision is made by me. My mission is to seat the parties. The two parties have been wrong, whoever believes that the board was not wrong, does not realize that they are not He went to the security desk the day before the game.”

He referred to the proposal for the democratization of teams that Gustavo Petro made in the past: “I do not think it is necessary to be a solution that solves this problem, it would help for decision-making issues… What is useful is working with the bars.”

Regarding the president of Nacional, it was reaffirmed: “Senor Navarro sometimes believes that he is my boss… He forgets that Nacional is the Medellín team… It will be time to give Nacional directives painkillers.”

He spoke of the red lines of the mayor’s office: “There must be security. If the bars continue, there is no football. If the directives do not provide security, there is no football.”

He announced that there were 8 captured from the bar and requested respect for the directives towards the authorities.

For now, Nacional will play its Copa Libertadores match against Melgar in Barranquilla, this Thursday.

Sunday’s game against Envigado is on the table, because there they are studying whether the security conditions are met to host the game.

