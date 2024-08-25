Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

Bottleneck on the way to Brenner: The Lueg Bridge will be single-lane from January 2025. © Eibner Europa/Imago

Chaos threatens on the Brenner motorway: The mayor of Gries am Brenner is planning a rally on the Brenner motorway in mid-September against the construction of a new bridge.

Gries am Brenner – There will soon be serious disruptions on the most important holiday route to the south. Traffic from Germany via Tyrol to Italy is once again becoming a political test of strength: For years there has been a dispute over the constant increase in truck traffic over the Brenner. Austria is angering its neighbours with block clearance for trucks on busy days in Kufstein and at the Brenner.

Bavaria is trying to develop a slot system for trucks with Tyrol and South Tyrol, where freight forwarders can book a time slot for their transports in advance. But things are stalling. Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini from the right-wing Lega party has filed a lawsuit against the block processing at the European Court of Justice.

Fierce bickering over truck traffic between Austria and its neighbours – and now a bridge jam

But now the 1.8-kilometer-long Lueg Bridge, which dates back to the 1960s, is making the situation worse: the state-owned motorway operator ASFINAG is planning to build a new one. From January 1st, only one lane will be available in each direction, at least until 2030. ASFINAG wants to have renewed the bridge by then. At night, however, there is a driving ban for trucks on the A13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) and South Tyrol’s Mobility Minister Daniel Alfreider are therefore calling for the night-time driving ban to be lifted. Business associations from Bavaria, South Tyrol and even Tyrol are also calling for an end to this ban.

Gries’ mayor Mühlsteiger, on the other hand, wants to protect his citizens from noise and exhaust fumes, and fears an increase in traffic due to the planned widening of the Lueg Bridge, which is located in his municipality. Mühlsteiger wants to have the bridge replaced by a tunnel. For years he has been fighting against the gradual construction of new buildings, which are disguised as a “general renovation”. The municipality’s restricted land was expropriated following a ruling by the Administrative Court. In addition, the non-partisan local mayor’s appeal against the positive route decision was rejected in court. Mühlsteiger announced that he would exhaust all legal means. According to reports, he wants to hold a motorway demonstration. oRf give further emphasis to the tunnel demand.

Demonstration to underline resistance to widening of the bridge

The demonstration is intended to underline his opposition to the construction of the new bridge. It is to take place on September 14th or 21st from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the entrance or exit to the Brenner motorway in Matrei and in the Brennersee area. The demonstration has not yet been approved. The political issue of the Lueg Bridge is also being used by major politicians for the election campaign. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has announced an on-site visit for next week. The National Council elections will take place on September 29th.

But it is not only at the Brenner that things will be tight on the way south: the alternative route over the Reschen Pass will also soon be closed due to construction work. The Tauern Autobahn, which can also be used to drive to Italy via Salzburg and Villach, will be closed again from the end of the holidays. due to tunnel renovations also only one lane is accessible. The shortest car route from Munich to the Adriatic via the Felbertauern road can only be used with detours due to the severe damage caused to the Plöcken Pass by a rockfall. The Tauernschleuse, which offers an alternative via loading cars by train under the main Alpine ridge, will soon be completely closed due to construction work.