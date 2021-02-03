Mayor of Ulyanovsk Sergei Panchin was hospitalized in the Central City Hospital, reports RIA News…

The press service of the city administration noted that the diagnosis is not yet known. At the time of Panchin’s illness, his duties were performed by the first deputy head of Ulyanovsk, Sergei Mishin.

In late January, Panchin went into self-isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. According to local media reports, the mayor also confirmed the coronavirus.

Recall at the end of December coronavirus infection the governor of the Ulyanovsk region Sergey Morozov became infected. He also received treatment at the Central City Clinical Hospital of Ulyanovsk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 44 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the region, 637 people have become victims of the disease.