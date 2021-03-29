Tüingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) sees his Corona model project massively criticized. He received death threats because of it. “The model project has been under great pressure since today,” said Palmer in an online discussion with scientists on Monday evening in Tübingen. Many wanted the project to fail. There are already a three-digit number of proceedings with the public prosecutor for death threats against him.

In particular, the statements by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Sunday were understood to mean that she had also questioned the Tübingen model, said Palmer. On the ARD program “Anne Will”, the Chancellor was critical of opening steps and indicated that, if necessary, the federal government could take action if the federal states did not act. Several countries currently want to start model projects with easing.

Regarding the Tübingen model, Palmer said at the same time that there is currently an increase in the number of cases. Palmer told the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” and the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” (Tuesday) that the seven-day incidence in Tübingen had risen to 66.7 by Sunday. Last Thursday, according to the city, the value was still 35 and would have almost doubled within a few days. He doesn’t worry about that, Palmer told the papers. The increase is more likely not due to shopping or going to the theater. Problematic are those who partied in the city in the evening. But it is always possible to pull the rip cord. “This is an open-ended experiment,” said Palmer.