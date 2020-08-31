The mayor of the Peruvian city of Cuzco, Ricardo Valderrama, died of the consequences of infection with a new type of coronavirus, reports TASS…

This was announced on Sunday, August 30, by representatives of the municipality.

It is known that the 75-year-old mayor was hospitalized on July 24. At Valderrama Hospital

was connected to a ventilator. However, doctors failed to save his life.

He was appointed mayor last December.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peru has exceeded 647 thousand, more than 28 thousand patients have died.

Earlier, mayor of Caracas Dario Vivas also died from complications caused by coronavirus infection.