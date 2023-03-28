Dhe timing could not have been better. The Frankfurt planning department opened the agency for urban change on Braubachstraße just a few days ago. Not even a tram stop away from the Römer town hall, an empty shop has been converted into a kind of district office. Where car spare parts were sold until recently, the future of the city center is now to be debated. Walls bare down to the bricks exude the rough charm of the provisional in a somewhat clichéd way. Visitors to the first events wrote down their wishes for a more attractive inner city on slips of paper attached to partition walls with red adhesive strips.

In a way, Mike Josef is his own guest this Monday. The still incumbent head of planning, Josef, set up the ideal stage for the future Mayor Josef with the agency’s premises to announce the dawn of a new era in city politics. On the day after the runoff decision, however, you can tell from the forty-year-old how much energy the election campaign took. He only answers some questions after a pause, it seems to be a mixture of exhaustion and emotion that makes him, who can otherwise set speed records in speaking, now search for words.

Change is his first keyword; the leaden time, which the last years of his predecessor’s office had gotten to, should finally be overcome. Joseph announces that the backlog of decisions in Romans will be cleared; Important agreements in the coalition agreement between the Greens, SPD, FDP and Volt, which he expressly uses as a benchmark for his actions, are to be implemented quickly. This includes the overdue decision on the future location of the municipal theaters. The employees of the opera and theater will hear that with pleasure. How the art scene as a whole will be pleased that Josef describes culture as an “end in itself”. At the beginning of his election campaign, he described them primarily as revenue generators and vehicles for city marketing. That wasn’t much better than the social grease its predecessor saw culture as.

Also gratifying: The separation that Peter Feldmann had quite successfully made his trademark by distancing himself from an establishment that in down-to-earth Frankfurt is more of a chimera than reality is to be overcome. Where Feldmann began his memoirs with “Sozi. Jew. Lord Mayor”, Josef doesn’t want to make a big deal out of his career as a child refugee from Syria. He wants to be a mayor for all Frankfurters, says Josef – a phrase, of course, but one with justification.







Social Democrats in the minority among Josef’s voters

Josef has already taken the first step to become mayor via the parties, albeit a little involuntarily: As the remarkably precise analyzes of the city election researchers show, only about a quarter of the voters who voted for the SPD in the local elections of 2021 have in the runoff , voted for Joseph. Josef owes the narrow victory over the CDU candidate Uwe Becker, who received a respectable 48 percent of the votes, primarily to the voters of the Left Party and in particular to the supporters of the Greens. The latter made up every second of his voters and thus contributed more to his victory than his own comrades. You’ll let him feel it.

By thanking not only the Greens voters, but also his runoff opponent Becker twice for a fair election campaign, Josef opens his perspective beyond his own coalition, quite in the spirit of the Hessian municipal order, which is alien to party-political confrontation. Josef would like to involve the opposition parties in important decisions so that they will last beyond a possible change of power after the next election. Such idealism does him honour. What is more important is the vigor that Josef develops in his new position. Observers of his work as head of department have very different expectations. Some praise his willingness to advocate unpopular measures, while others criticize his hesitation to overcome concerns from the administration.

The wish lists in the agency of urban change move in the draft when the door opens and a late visitor to the press conference enters. Someone would like “butterflies and earthworms”, others would like more playgrounds and barbecue areas. And so it goes – to the point of demanding stricter controls on pedestrians who ignore red lights. When Josef studies the slips of paper in peace, he should really realize the magnitude of his task. Anyone who wants to be mayor of all Frankfurters will have to count on the forbearance of many. After all, tolerance has always been one of the virtues of the city.