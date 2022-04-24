The mayor of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson, expressed her discomfort at what happened this Saturday at the Sierra Nevada stadium, where fans of Unión Magdalena and Junior de Barranquilla faced each other.

The coastal classic was terminated in the 73rd minute due to lack of guarantees, after local fans invaded the field. The score, at that time, was 1-1.

The mayor asked for exemplary sanctions

The mayor offered a reward to identify those who started the fight.

“How sad that they cannot enjoy football in peace. We report 3 detainees and offer up to 5 million rewards for information that allows us to identify those responsible for starting this embarrassing act”, the official said.

“Santa Marta deserves respect. I ask the judicial authorities EXEMPLARY consequences, “added the mayor.

It should be remembered that this year there had already been an incident with the Unión Magdalena’s brave bar. On February 12, fans who were in the south stand of the Sierra Nevada stadium entered the field and attacked the Union players, after a provocation from the player Ronaldo Lora.

At that time, Dimayor ordered the north grandstand closed for six games (this Saturday’s was the fifth) and suspended Lora for six games.

“I will be waiting for the investigations to give results and those responsible pay. We arranged with the #Police and the #Army a whole deployment of uniformed men and the match was lived with tranquility, “explained the mayor.

“You cannot put a security guard per person, good behavior is required from EVERYONE. We reject violence and damage to a public good of all samariums, ”he added.

Dimayor had not spoken after the incidents

La Dimayor had not spoken on Saturday night about the incidents at the Sierra Nevada stadium. A meeting of the disciplinary commission is expected to study the situation.

SPORTS