Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 22:47

A publication on social media made this Tuesday (21) by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, reignited the debate on compulsory hospitalization. He defended the measure for drug users in the city as a way of preventing crimes.

In the text, Eduardo Paes says he has determined that municipal health secretary Daniel Soranz prepares a proposal so that we can implement the compulsory hospitalization of drug users in Rio.

“It is no longer acceptable for different areas of our city to have people on the streets who do not accept any type of reception and who, even when approached on different occasions by city hall teams and police authorities, end up committing crimes. We cannot generalize, but the constraints imposed on public authorities to combat the chaos we see on the city’s streets require effective instruments to prevent this routine from continuing.”

Debate

But those who work in the area of ​​human rights and mental health criticize the mayor’s speech, understanding that it has no scientific or legal support. Lucio Costa, executive director of the Desiderata Institute, which defends human rights and mental health, condemned the mayor’s statement.

“It is a dangerous statement. Firstly, because it does not take into account a scientific dimension about the forced hospitalization of people, the effectiveness of which is not supported. And from a legal point of view, it is an arbitrary manifestation, because in Brazil no person is forced to undergo treatment. Access to healthcare is a citizen’s right and not a duty,” he said.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, endorsed the mayor’s statement and said that the proposal is to use compulsory hospitalization in more serious situations.

“We are seeing a series of cases of patients passing through outpatient units, with their clinical situation worsening and dying. We heard about a 20-year-old boy, three months away from home, who died from an overdose and drug addiction. This is an immense concern, the number of deaths from these cases has been increasing significantly in the city of Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

“There is a history of the patient, so this measure is for the case in which it has been tried several times for him to recover, but unfortunately it is clear that his condition has worsened profoundly and he is in no condition to respond for himself at that moment”, he added.

Soranz argues that the measure would also allow greater equality in access to public health resources.

“Families that have more money, more resources, are able to hospitalize family members in serious and critical situations, and the Rio Municipal Health Department also needs to offer this service to the poorest people. It is the possibility that a poorer patient has access to the emergency service in exceptional situations that actually need to be carried out”.

In addition to being against this type of hospitalization, the executive director of the Desiderata Institute says that it does not address a problem that should involve different public resources in addition to health.

“The problem of people who use drugs, especially those who are on public roads, involves a much more complex strategy than simply arresting the person through compulsory or forced hospitalization. These people need access to housing, culture, work and income generation. Health is one of the dimensions of life. It is not possible for a public manager to wake up thinking that he has found the solution, which is to arrest people”.