“Open your wings as mom tells you”, wrote João Campos (PSB) on social media; singer performed in the capital of Pernambuco

The mayor of Recife (PE,) João Campos (PSB), published a video this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) asking for a blessing from the singer Ivete Sangalo, whom she called “queen”.

In the video, recorded in the artist's dressing room, Campos talks about the New Year's Eve party being held in Recife. According to him, this is the biggest New Year celebration in the city's history.

Ivete performed on Saturday (Dec 30) at “Virada Recife 2024”, an event that started on Friday (Dec 29) and will end this Sunday (31).

Campos thanked the singer for accepting the invitation to perform in the capital of Pernambuco. “You rule everything”said the mayor.

“I thank you for calling me. Every reason to be in Recife is a great reason”stated Ivete, saying that it is a privilege to be in the city.

At the end of the conversation, Ivete asked Campos how old he was, to which the mayor replied that he was 30 years old. “Then ask for a blessing”said the singer. “Well, we have to ask Queen Ivete Sangalo for her blessing, right?”he wrote on Instagram.

Watch (1min38s):