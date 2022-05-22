José Carlos Acevedo, 53, was shot at; Paraguayan city is on the border with Brazil

The mayor of the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero, José Carlos Acevedo, 53, died on Saturday (May 21, 2022), 4 days after suffering a gunshot attack, on Tuesday (May 17).

Pedro Juan Caballero is located on the border between Paraguay and Brazil – on the Brazilian side is the municipality of Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to information from the Paraguayan newspaper La Nación, Acevedo was leaving the city hall building when his car was approached by 3 armed men. Seven shots – 4 in the neck, 2 in the right arm and 1 in the left arm – hit the mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero.

On Saturday, the medical team caring for Acevedo reported his brain death. The body of the 53-year-old politician began to be veiled on Saturday night and was buried this Sunday, at Cristo Rei cemetery, in Ponta Porã.

In his profiles on social networks, the mayor of Ponta Porã, Hélio Pelufo (PSDB), and the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), spoke out.

