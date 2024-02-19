He New York City Mayor Eric Adams backed off his plans to convert an abandoned luxury apartment complex into a shelter for undocumented migrants, after strong opposition from the community in Harlem. The building, originally marketed as luxury housing, had been vacant for about a decade after its developers defaulted on loans.

As stated CBS News, The building, built in 2007, has thirty-five rooms. It was initially leased to a nonprofit that had been working with the city's Department of Social and Homeless Services to use it as a shelter for migrants or the city's native homeless population, the department said. New York Post.

Howeverresidents in the area noticed the arrival of bunk beds to the building, which sparked concerns and rumors. Given the lack of responses, they called a community meeting where they expressed their anger at the lack of communication and secrecy surrounding the project.

“I have to be honest, I do not agree with it becoming a sanctuary for asylum seekers knowing that we have people here who need the space“Tiffany Fulton, executive director of Silent Voices United Inc., a local nonprofit that helps underserved communities, told Fox News.

Harlem residents confronted New York mayor

Mayor Eric Adams, arriving for a meeting, addressed residents' questions and concerns. Although it had initially been advertised as a shelter for migrants, Adams assured that the building would be designated for the city's homeless rather than undocumented people.

Harlem residents say the apartments could be used for affordable housing instead of temporary shelters. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

“I told the team, 'Find out what's going on here,'” Adams said. “We're not going to move people into a new building when there are long-term needs in a community.. That's not going to happen. They will not have migrants and asylum seekers on that property,” he assured.

Residents expressed concern about the saturation of homeless shelters in the area. Additionally, the fate of the apartments was questioned, suggesting that they could be used for affordable housing rather than housing migrants.