The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, John Cooper, admitted that the explosion in the city center could have been a deliberate detonation of a bomb, reports ABC…

“Initial information indicates that it was a deliberate bombing in our city,” the mayor stressed.

According to Cooper, the incident was intended to “cause fear and horror” on Christmas day.

As the mayor specified, as a result of the explosion three people were injured, they are now in the hospital, their condition is assessed as stable.

Earlier, the state governor also pointed out the deliberate nature of the explosion.

On the morning of December 25, a van exploded in Nashville. It is worth noting that shortly before the incident itself, according to police information, warnings about an explosion and the need to evacuate nearby people were heard from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, human remains were found at the scene by law enforcement officers.