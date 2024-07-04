The State Security Commission (CES) confirmed the Arrest of the Mayor of Tlaltizapán, Gabriel Moreno Brunobelonging to the party Brunettealong with two of his collaborators, Yair “N” and Isidro “N”, for alleged violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

The arrest took place in the municipality of Jojutla, MorelosAccording to the CES report, the events occurred yesterday afternoon on the Circunvalación Circuit in the Quinta neighborhood, in Tequesquitengo.

Elements of the Morelos Police, in coordination with the Navy, sighted a Toyota pickup truck blue with Morelos state plates, in which Three men were traveling, one of them carrying a long firearm.

Upon realizing that a crime had possibly been committed, the officers asked the occupants of the vehicle to get out.

The three men were armed

During the inspection, they found a rifle loaded with a metal magazine and several useful cartridges. In addition, when reviewing the The driver, identified as councilman Gabriel Moreno Bruno, was found with a 9mm caliber pistol with a magazine and ammunitionAnother of the detainees also carried additional cartridges.

The three men were brought before the federal prosecutor to determine their legal status. Collaborators close to the mayor stated that the long weapons were “planted” and confirmed that the mayor was carrying a short weapon for which he has a permit.