The General Prosecutor's Office of Monaco confirms that Mayor Georges Marsan, together with other people, was arrested as part of an investigation into corruption and influence peddling. According to Nice Matin reports, five defendants have been placed under judicial control. According to sources cited by the newspaper, “five people, including the mayor of Monaco, Mr. Georges Marsan, were presented to investigating magistrates who indicted them and placed them under judicial control. The investigations continue.” It is specified that no further details are provided because the investigation is still “covered by investigative secrecy”.