The mayor of the city of Mirandópolis (SP), Ederson Pantaleon (União Brasil), went viral when it published on Saturday (10.Aug.2024), on its profile on Instagrama video in which he is “run over” while filming a commercial. The images, however, were staged by Grampola, as the politician is known.

The video recorded by Grampola was to announce the assistance system and the ambulance service schedules in the city. When posting the images on Instagram, the mayor wrote: “The images in the video are for illustration purposes only and no one was injured during filming.”.

In the comments, netizens made comments such as “king of marketing“, “Sensational” “Absolute Cinema” and “deserves the Oscar”. But there were those who highlighted the shock they got from the video. “Mercy, what a scare”, wrote one internet user. “I almost had a heart attack”, said another. “It gave me a big scare”, reads another comment.

Watch the video:

Grampola was a councilor from 2013 to 2016, being elected president of the Mirandópolis City Council for 2 terms. He was elected again to the position of councilor in the 2020 elections. Once again, he was chosen to be president of the City Council.

He took over as Mayor of the city in June, after the revocation of the mandate of Ademiro Olegario dos Santos (PSD), known as Mirão.

On May 3, Grampola was announced by União Brasil as the party’s pre-candidate for Mayor of Mirandópolis in this year’s municipal elections. He will have the support of the PDT.

