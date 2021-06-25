Mayor of Milan, the cdx thinks of Vittorio Feltri. “I got signals”

The center-right continues the arduous search for the candidate for mayor in Milan. Salvini is now under pressure because the choice cannot be extended any longer and Montigny’s step back from what seemed to be the main candidate makes the question even more difficult to resolve. During the day, – reads the Corriere della Sera – the name of Vittorio Feltri: “Yes, I have received some signals in this sense – admits the person concerned -. But since there is nothing concrete, I just smile …” The hypothesis was that of the editorial director of Libero with Gabriele Albertini Deputy Mayor: “This tickles me and also flatters me – says Feltri -. However, I would not know how to manage a condominium, let alone Milan. Never campaigned, never even been a city councilor.” But there the experience of Albertini: “Right. I can ask him to do everything – he jokes – I exercise the power of direction”.

Meanwhile, Salvini continues in his search for the candidate. “I have just returned on purpose to take care of the candidate for mayor of Milan. And I think it is the right time.” Matteo Salvini – continues the Corriere – has recently met someone whose identikit he is willing to provide only: “He is an entrepreneur of the social world and a university professor. I think the next few hours will be decisive. “The League leader seems to have regained his optimism after complicated days. Before last night he did not know the possible candidate in person, but the impression must have been strong: “He’s a great person.”