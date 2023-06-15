Francis Suarez is the third Republican from the state of Florida to run in the 2024 presidential election. In polls so far, all Republican candidates are behind the indicted former President Donald Trump.

Dhe Mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis Suarez, is running for the Republican presidential nomination. This emerges from documents published by the federal electoral authority on Wednesday. The 45-year-old is expected to officially announce his application in a speech to supporters on Thursday.

The field of Republican candidates has grown to about a dozen candidates. In polls, they are all well behind former President Donald Trump, who has been impeached on two counts.

Suarez is the third Florida Republican candidate to run for the White House, following Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump, who moved to his luxury residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida after leaving office as US President .

Most Republican candidates will face off in a first debate on August 23. The primary winner will challenge the Democratic nominee, who is expected to be Joe Biden, in November 2024.