Follow the controversy that has been unleashed after the Dimayor announced that one of his proposals to combat violence in Colombian soccer is to return to the fences in the stadiums.

The initiative was from the president of Millonarios, Enrique Camacho, and was echoed at the Dimayor meeting this Monday.

Dimayor announced: “Call on the National Government and local administrations, under the terms of Law 1270 of 2009 and Decree 1717 of 2010, to comply with the mandate of having separation meshes between the stands and the ground of the game. Considering the repeated acts of violence that affect the integrity of the people attending the stadium, as well as the impossibility of controlling the incorrect behavior of spectators, despite the sanctions established in our CDU”.

In turn, Camacho specified: “The meshes must be 2.50 high and 25 meters, so the law says. The issue here is that it must be applied, there is no more.”

The metallic meshes were eliminated in 2011 for the Youth World Cup that was hosted in Colombia and by Fifa regulations.

However, this proposal generated a wave of criticism from different sectors.

Medellin says no

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur

The mayor of Medellin, Daniel Quintero, He expressed in the first instance that he listened to citizens so that they could give their opinion on Dimayor’s proposals.

But then, on his Twitter account, he was emphatic in saying ‘no, to the billboard initiative.

“Putting fences in the stadium is increasing the risk of a stampede. Medellín will not accept Dimayor’s bad recommendation. If the game cannot be played for security reasons, it simply is not played,” he said.

Putting fences in the stadium is to increase the risk of a stampede. Medellín will not accept Dimayor’s bad recommendation. If for security reasons the match cannot be played, it simply is not played. – Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) April 25, 2023

